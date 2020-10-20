Advertisement

GA state superintendent wants to ‘reimagine’ K-12 education

First day of school at Richmond County
By Tyria Goines
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 9:39 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - State School Superintendent Richard Woods has been advocating for continued decline of high-stakes testing requirements, elevated teaching profession, connectivity enhancements, and more.

“Overnight, Georgia’s public schools transformed longstanding educational structures, forever changing how we prepare and deliver school meals, how we conduct bus routes, how we ensure the safety of our students in and out of school buildings, how we implement and leverage technology, how we counsel and console our students, and how we engage with our communities. In these uncertain times, one thing has been certain: educators' unwavering commitment to meeting the needs of Georgia’s 1.7 million students,” State School Superintendent Richard Woods said in the release.

“We cannot return to the status quo of over-testing and hyper-accountability. We must reimagine what our education system can and must become. Today, I am releasing A Roadmap to Reimagining K-12 Education in Georgia, which lays out our vision for the months and years ahead,” Woods continued.

View the full Roadmap to Reimagining K-12 Education below.

