Advertisement

Ga., S.C. join landmark DOJ antitrust case against Google

FILE - This file photo taken April 9, 2010,, shows a Google sign at the company's headquarters in Mountain View, Calif.
FILE - This file photo taken April 9, 2010,, shows a Google sign at the company's headquarters in Mountain View, Calif.(AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department on Tuesday sued Google for antitrust violations, alleging that it abused its dominance in online search and advertising to stifle competition and harm consumers.

The litigation marks the government’s most significant act to protect competition since its groundbreaking case against Microsoft more than 20 years ago.

The suit could be an opening salvo ahead of other major government antitrust actions, given ongoing investigations of major tech companies including Apple, Amazon and Facebook at both the Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission.

Google has long denied the claims of unfair competition. Google argues that although its businesses are large, they are useful and beneficial to consumers.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Feds give details on Lincolnton crash that killed 24-year-old pilot

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Steve Byerly
The NTSB releases a preliminary report on the Sept. 22 plane crash that killed Cole Mattison.

News

Breast cancer patients urge the importance of self-checks

Updated: 1 hours ago
Lori Smith is 35-years-old. She’s a surgical technician, wife, and mother. She was diagnosed with stage two Triple-Negative Breast Cancer on October 1st.

News

First-ever drive-thru SC State Fair keeps up with traditions amid COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
The South Carolina State Fair is continuing its tradition in a new way this year by becoming a drive-thru fair for the first time in its history.

News

Neighbors help Ga. 15-year-old fight house fire

Updated: 1 hours ago
Savannah Fire Engineer Matt Metivier, retired Captain Mike Metivier and Advanced Firefighter Mike Thompson all happened to be across the street, and came rushing to the family’s aid.

Latest News

News

Aiken council moves forward on fixing big jump in rates

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
People living outside Aiken are one step closer to seeing their fire fees go down.

News

S.C. advocacy organizations urge protections for people in long-term care facilities

Updated: 2 hours ago
Six organizations are joining forces to urge state officials to provide better protections for people living and working in long-term care facilities.

News

Logging truck overturns just inside Edgefield County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
A logging truck overturned this morning just inside Edgefield County, according to authorities.

News

It’s the last day you can help local pet rescuers land $25K

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
An animal rescue group could be getting $25,000, but they need your help, and they need it fast.

News

AU student advances in Broadway singing competition

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
Here's an update on Ontario Williams, the Augusta University student who is competing for a shot at Broadway.

News

Wave of early voters continues to sweep through CSRA

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff and wire reports
Here's a look at the latest local numbers on how many people are voting early or by mail,