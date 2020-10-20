Former Orangeburg County deputy charged with multiple offenses

ORANGEBURD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said its agents arrested a former deputy with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office for offenses that took place during an off-duty altercation.

Tajah Champagne Lawton, 29, was charged with public disorderly conduct and malicious injury to personal property.

The SLED investigation was requested by the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Lawton was booked at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

The case will be prosecuted by the 1st Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

