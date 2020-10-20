Advertisement

Former Orangeburg County deputy charged with multiple offenses

A lawsuit filed in federal court accuses a former police officer, the North Carolina city of Statesville and a local board of education of violating an autistic boy's rights after he was handcuffed at school in 2018.
A lawsuit filed in federal court accuses a former police officer, the North Carolina city of Statesville and a local board of education of violating an autistic boy's rights after he was handcuffed at school in 2018.(WITN)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said its agents arrested a former deputy with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office for offenses that took place during an off-duty altercation.

Tajah Champagne Lawton, 29, was charged with public disorderly conduct and malicious injury to personal property.

The SLED investigation was requested by the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Lawton was booked at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

The case will be prosecuted by the 1st Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

MORE | Suspect in Aiken County double homicide faces more charges

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

New grants would provide boost for struggling S.C. nonprofits

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Jason Raven
Applications opened this week for a CARES Act grant programs to help nonprofits offset the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

Health

With 2 local stores, Lidl grocery chain installing hospital-grade ventilation

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Lidl makes a safety move on the heels of new CDC guidelines stating that the coronavirus can be spread through the air.

News

This 110-pound blue catfish sets Georgia record

Updated: 1 hour ago
Tim Trone used cut bream as bait to catch a new state record blue catfish that beat the previous record by 17 pounds.

News

Ga., S.C. join landmark DOJ antitrust case against Google

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Justice Department on Tuesday sued Google for antitrust violations, alleging that it abused its dominance in online search and advertising to stifle competition and harm consumers.

Latest News

News

Feds give details on Lincolnton crash that killed 24-year-old pilot

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Steve Byerly
The NTSB releases a preliminary report on the Sept. 22 plane crash that killed Cole Mattison.

News

Breast cancer patients urge the importance of self-checks

Updated: 3 hours ago
Lori Smith is 35-years-old. She’s a surgical technician, wife, and mother. She was diagnosed with stage two Triple-Negative Breast Cancer on October 1st.

News

First-ever drive-thru SC State Fair keeps up with traditions amid COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
The South Carolina State Fair is continuing its tradition in a new way this year by becoming a drive-thru fair for the first time in its history.

News

Neighbors help Ga. 15-year-old fight house fire

Updated: 3 hours ago
Savannah Fire Engineer Matt Metivier, retired Captain Mike Metivier and Advanced Firefighter Mike Thompson all happened to be across the street, and came rushing to the family’s aid.

News

Aiken council moves forward on fixing big jump in rates

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
People living outside Aiken are one step closer to seeing their fire fees go down.

News

S.C. advocacy organizations urge protections for people in long-term care facilities

Updated: 3 hours ago
Six organizations are joining forces to urge state officials to provide better protections for people living and working in long-term care facilities.