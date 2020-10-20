Advertisement

First-ever drive-thru SC State Fair keeps up with traditions amid COVID-19 pandemic

A street view of the South Carolina State Fair from years past.
A street view of the South Carolina State Fair from years past.(Source: South Carolina State Fair via Facebook)
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina State Fair is continuing its tradition in a new way this year by becoming a drive-thru fair for the first time in its history.

It’s an effort to spread joy and keep fair-goers safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

Guests will experience a snippet of the agriculture, arts, entertainment, and food they look forward to each year while remaining in the safety of their vehicles.

The event will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 20, and Wednesday, Oct. 21, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Fair food will be available for purchase through a separate drive-thru with extended dates: Tuesday, Oct. 20 through Saturday, Oct. 24 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day.

The following fair food will be available:

  • Fiske fries
  • Corn dogs
  • Sausage sandwiches
  • Turkey Legs
  • Funnel cakes
  • Elephant ears
  • Cotton candy
  • Candy apples
  • Caramel corn
  • Pepsi brand 20 oz. bottled drinks and water

Guests will enter Gate 6 on George Rogers Boulevard and then go through the parking lot until they reach six separate lines for fair food, all offering the same foods. Cars will drive into the Lexington Medical Center Fair Park on the fairgrounds for food purchases.

Admission is free.

To see the exhibits and attractions, guests will drive through a designated 20-minute route.

Guest will enter at the North Gate on Rosewood Drive near the fair’s historic Rocket and will not be allowed to exit their vehicles for safety purposes.

Later in the year, the second annual Carolina Lights drive-thru lights display will take place from Dec. 5 to 27 at the LMC Fair Park at the SC State Fairgrounds. Click or tap here for more details.

