Firefighters rescue kitten trapped for 6 hours under car hood

By WFMZ Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 2:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WFMZ) - Firefighters were called to the scene of a rescue in Pennsylvania when a weeks old cat became trapped under the hood of a car.

Noreen Krymski had seen a stray kitten whisking around the parking lot at work all morning last Wednesday before it disappeared. But she soon heard its meow – from somewhere in her car’s engine compartment.

“We put tuna fish underneath it, all kinds of stuff, and it wouldn’t come out,” Krymski said.

After two hours and several calls to animal shelters, the cat was still inside the car, so Krymski made one more call, this time to the fire department.

“We were her last option. So, we headed on out there,” said Capt. Kenny McCardell with Spring Township Fire and Rescue. “Usually in a vehicle rescue scenario, we try to detangle the car from the victim, so we kind of used that same approach.”

About an hour into the operation, McCardell got underneath the car and felt a fuzzy spot inside the bumper.

“Kind of the corner of the bumper is where it was wedged in, a real tight area,” he said.

The kitten, who is just a few weeks old and weighs less than 2 pounds, finally saw daylight again after the two-hour rescue, making it six hours it had been stuck inside the engine compartment.

One of Krymski’s relatives gave the cat, now named Da Bebe, a loving home.

