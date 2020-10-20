Advertisement

Feds give details on Lincolnton crash that killed 24-year-old pilot

By Steve Byerly
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 11:26 AM EDT
LINCOLNTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A preliminary federal report sheds light on a September plane crash in Lincolnton that killed a young man flying over his family’s land.

We already knew the basic information in the National Transportation Safety Board report, but it gives more details about the crash that killed Colen “Cole” Mattison on Sept. 22. It offers no conclusion on a cause.

The report says the Cessna 182 crashed at 5:12 p.m. during what was classified as a personal flight. Skies were clear and visibility was 10 miles.

Mattison — a 24-year-old with a passion for aviation who’d taken his first solo flight three years earlier — had left the Cherokee County Regional Airport in Canton around 3:30 p.m. the report says. He then flew to the Barrow County Regional Airport in Winder and was there for about 30 minutes. He then left for his home airport, a private field in Lincolnton, at 4:38 p.m.

About 5:10 p.m., Mattison approached a field and pond on property owned by his family about three miles south of the airport.

A witness who was mowing grass around the pond said the plane flew “low” toward him and then over the pond in the pilot’s “standard ‘I’m home’ fly-by.”

Another witness who was also mowing said the plane “buzzed the pond” at an altitude of less than 60 feet. It then “pulled up to normal flying altitude” and circled in a left turn before it approached the pond again.

The witness estimated the plane’s altitude was less than 50 feet. At one point, it flew between two groups of trees with its right wing pointing “almost straight up in the air,” investigators were told.

The airplane struck the ground at the edge of the pond and briefly went airborne again before it hit the water and came to rest partially submerged.

The second witness couldn’t see the impact because of trees, but said the engine sounded “steady” until he heard a “thump” followed by a “shoosh,” which he thought was likely from the impact with the ground and then the water.

The airplane was severely damaged, and Mattison — who’d only recently earned his bachelor’s degree in engineering from the University of Georgia — was killed.

An NTSB report on the cause of the crash could take quite a while. The agency says the average time is two years.

