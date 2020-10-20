Deep in the Heart presents 4th annual Truck or Treat

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Come through for an afternoon full of decorated trunks, music, and did we mention, free candy?

The event will be held on Halloween day, October 31, starting at 7:00 p.m., at the U-Haul location at 1647 Gordon Highway in Augusta.

Everyone is encouraged to dress up and come have fun! The event will end when the candy runs out.

Due to safety measures for COVID-19, everyone is asked to stay in their cars unless they are part of the event’s participating groups.

Deep in the Heart Foundation Truck or Treat (Source: Deep in the Heart Foundation)

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.