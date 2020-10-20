Advertisement

Crews adjust overnight roadwork on I-20 to avoid traffic slowdowns

By Steve Byerly
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 6:52 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - More maintenance work is ahead for a crash-prone area of Interstate 20 as crews try to correct concrete issues.

The work will take place near Exit 190 to Lewiston Road, which has been a focus of public attention in recent weeks as the site of several accidents, including one that killed two Fulton County deputies.

The number of crashes in the area led the Georgia Department of Transportation to take the unusual step of doing roadwork at night, when there’s less traffic.

Overnight work took place last week, and it did cause some traffic backups early in the morning.

The work is resuming, and this time around, crews will enter the roadway earlier each night to be gone prior to morning rush hour the following day. Weather permitting, bridge crews start at 6 tonight and work through to the Wednesday morning at 6 a.m. This nighttime schedule will continue through Thursday night. On Thursday, crews will seal both newly poured slabs and be complete closer to midnight Friday. The work zone will be two miles long from mile marker 190 to 192.

The department will place five message boards from McDuffie County to the Exit 190 ramp area to alert the traveling public.

Coincidentally, work is planned this week on Lewiston Road itself. There will be intermittent, temporary lane closure(s) with a lane shift at Nicole’s Way. The lane closure will be daily from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. from Wednesday through Friday.

