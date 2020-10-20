COVID-19 hits Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have closed their facility for the next two days after receiving an “unconfirmed” positive coronavirus test.

The team said in a statement that “the training room remains open and we are still scheduled to operate on our regular itinerary on Wednesday.”

Panthers coach Matt Rhule (rool) said on a video conference call today that he received a phone call at 4:48 a.m. about the unconfirmed test, but wouldn’t say if it involved a player, coach or staff member.

