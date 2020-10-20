Advertisement

Breast cancer patients urge the importance of self-checks

Lori Smith is 35-years-old. She’s a surgical technician, wife, and mother. She was diagnosed with stage two Triple-Negative Breast Cancer on October 1st.
Lori Smith is 35-years-old. She’s a surgical technician, wife, and mother. She was diagnosed with stage two Triple-Negative Breast Cancer on October 1st.(WTOC)
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Lori Smith is 35-years-old. She’s a surgical technician, wife, and mother. She was diagnosed with stage two Triple-Negative Breast Cancer on October 1st.

“As a young person you get caught up in life and you just kind of forget that you can get sick too,” Smith said.

Smith says she was healthy and no family history of breast cancer. After doing a self-check in the shower, she noticed something wasn’t right.

“I noticed there was one place that was a little tender and I ran my hand over it and I noticed, it had a shape to it,” said Smith.

She started her first day of chemotherapy Monday. Now she wants younger people to know how important it is to do a self-check.

“I had friends that said ‘I never did a breast exam at all’ until this happened to me,” said Smith. “I think that’s good because I want to get my voice out to other people. I don’t need recognition, it’s just for awareness.”

Self-breast exams should be done every month. 14-year breast cancer survivor DeLisa Davis is hoping everyone takes the time to do them not just in October, but year-round. It can be the key to saving your life.

“It doesn’t matter what age you are. It doesn’t matter what nationality,” Davis said. “None of that matters so do your breast checks, start early. Start early. When you’re in the shower do your breast check; it makes a difference and it will make a difference.”

Davis says her faith and the support from her family and friends got her through three different battles with breast cancer. Having a support system throughout her treatment, was vital.

“Don’t lose your faith and stay close to your mate because it’s not about you,” said DeLisa’s husband Carl Davis. “It’s about them and when you can do that it makes things a lot better.”

Smith says she has a huge support system and plans to have a bilateral mastectomy once she’s finished with chemotherapy.

Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

First-ever drive-thru SC State Fair keeps up with traditions amid COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 17 minutes ago
The South Carolina State Fair is continuing its tradition in a new way this year by becoming a drive-thru fair for the first time in its history.

News

Neighbors help Ga. 15-year-old fight house fire

Updated: 27 minutes ago
Savannah Fire Engineer Matt Metivier, retired Captain Mike Metivier and Advanced Firefighter Mike Thompson all happened to be across the street, and came rushing to the family’s aid.

News

Aiken council moves forward on fixing big jump in rates

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Staff
People living outside Aiken are one step closer to seeing their fire fees go down.

News

S.C. advocacy organizations urge protections for people in long-term care facilities

Updated: 33 minutes ago
Six organizations are joining forces to urge state officials to provide better protections for people living and working in long-term care facilities.

Latest News

News

Logging truck overturns just inside Edgefield County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
A logging truck overturned this morning just inside Edgefield County, according to authorities.

News

It’s the last day you can help local pet rescuers land $25K

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
An animal rescue group could be getting $25,000, but they need your help, and they need it fast.

News

AU student advances in Broadway singing competition

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
Here's an update on Ontario Williams, the Augusta University student who is competing for a shot at Broadway.

News

Wave of early voters continues to sweep through CSRA

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff and wire reports
Here's a look at the latest local numbers on how many people are voting early or by mail,

News

Georgia high court says votes cast for dead candidates are void

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
Georgia’s highest court ruled that votes cast for a candidate who dies before Election Day are void.

News

Crews adjust overnight roadwork on I-20 to avoid traffic slowdowns

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Steve Byerly
More maintenance work is ahead for a crash-prone area of Interstate 20 as crews try to correct concrete issues.