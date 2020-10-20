Breast cancer patients urge the importance of self-checks

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Lori Smith is 35-years-old. She’s a surgical technician, wife, and mother. She was diagnosed with stage two Triple-Negative Breast Cancer on October 1st.

“As a young person you get caught up in life and you just kind of forget that you can get sick too,” Smith said.

Smith says she was healthy and no family history of breast cancer. After doing a self-check in the shower, she noticed something wasn’t right.

“I noticed there was one place that was a little tender and I ran my hand over it and I noticed, it had a shape to it,” said Smith.

She started her first day of chemotherapy Monday. Now she wants younger people to know how important it is to do a self-check.

“I had friends that said ‘I never did a breast exam at all’ until this happened to me,” said Smith. “I think that’s good because I want to get my voice out to other people. I don’t need recognition, it’s just for awareness.”

Self-breast exams should be done every month. 14-year breast cancer survivor DeLisa Davis is hoping everyone takes the time to do them not just in October, but year-round. It can be the key to saving your life.

“It doesn’t matter what age you are. It doesn’t matter what nationality,” Davis said. “None of that matters so do your breast checks, start early. Start early. When you’re in the shower do your breast check; it makes a difference and it will make a difference.”

Davis says her faith and the support from her family and friends got her through three different battles with breast cancer. Having a support system throughout her treatment, was vital.

“Don’t lose your faith and stay close to your mate because it’s not about you,” said DeLisa’s husband Carl Davis. “It’s about them and when you can do that it makes things a lot better.”

Smith says she has a huge support system and plans to have a bilateral mastectomy once she’s finished with chemotherapy.

