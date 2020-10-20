Augusta’s Catholic Social Services Thrift Store holds food drive this week

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A children-focused food drive will be held on October 23 and 24 to help provide assistance to families and individuals in need throughout the CSRA.

Donations will be accepted on October 23 and 24 from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Thrift Store located on 3229 Wrightsboro Road on the corner of North Leg and Wrightsboro Roads.

The store will also offer a 10 percent discount on thrift store purchases to those who donate on those days.

The Thrift Store offers a wide array of household goods, furniture, books, toys, jewelry, and clothing. Shoppers get the added benefit of knowing that the proceeds from their purchases are used to support the Catholic Social Services of Augusta mission.

Suggested non-perishable food items include children’s cereal, peanut butter and jelly, ravioli, Spaghetti-os, macaroni and cheese, canned fruit or fruit cups, pop-tarts, cereal bars, squeeze pouches, applesauce, granola bars, individual crackers or snacks, boxed drinks or juices.

