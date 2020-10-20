Advertisement

Augusta mayor to host National Early Vote and Stroll to the Polls rally

Georgia voters will not only voice their presidential preference Tuesday, but vote for a number of congressional races. (Source: Gray DC)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 12:01 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis, Jr., along with other organizations is slated to host a National Early Vote and Stroll to the Polls Rally on October 24.

The event highlights will include Divine Nine Stroll to the Polls, music, food, and more.

Date and Time: Saturday, October 24, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

STROLL BEGINS: 9:00 a.m. at the Municipal Parking Lot, located at 535 Telfair Street

STROLL ENDS: Bell Auditorium, located at 712 Telfair Street

The National Early Vote Day Rally will begin at 10:00 a.m. on the same day.

The event is a combined effort of the mayor’s office and When We All Vote, The New Georgia Project, United States Conference of Mayors, and the National League of Cities.

