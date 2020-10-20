Advertisement

Augusta Commission suspends fire dept.'s ambulance service for a year

By Ciara Cummings
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Following months of complaints and concerns, Augusta Commission has voted to end the Augusta Fire Department’s ambulance service for one year.

Commission voted 7 to 3 late Tuesday afternoon to suspend the service.

The move came after a motion was put forward to suspend Augusta Fire Chief Chris James after complaints of training, morale, and the completed outside assessment.

That assessment found 53 percent of all department calls are EMS. It also cited “all new hires must be committed to both fire and EMS” to avoid firefighter complaints of having to staff ambulances.

A substitute motion was then put forward to end the ambulance service.

The commission’s legal team now has 30 days to come back with plans for the next steps.

More on this story as it develops.

