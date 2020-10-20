Advertisement

AU student advances in Broadway singing competition

By Staff
Oct. 20, 2020
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - You might remember Ontario Williams and his amazing voice.

We first told you about him last week; the Augusta University student is competing for a shot at Broadway.

Now he’s one step closer to winning.

AU tells us he’s advancing to the top 15.

The next round will be announced this Friday.

If he wins, he’ll get a Broadway prize pack, $1,000 for any charity and a chance to record a song for Broadway Records.

How to help

If you’d like to vote for Ontario to move on, visit https://www.broadwayworld.com/nextonstage/ontario-williams.

