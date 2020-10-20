Another wandering piggie needs to find his way home

LEXINGTON, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - Otis was found wandering around Pine Ridge and quickly taken in by deputies and animal control. Now they are looking for help in finding a better home for the little guy.

According to deputies, Otis was trying to gain the affection of a local lady pig, but his attempts at courting were not well received.

Once in custody, Otis stayed the night and promptly checked himself out the next morning, when he went for a leisurely stroll around Gibson Rd. Otis then returned to the jail and checked himself back in.

No one has come to post his bail, so he needs some help from the community.

Contact the Lexington County Sheriff’s Office in South Carolina at 803-518-7921 if you can help Otis find a better place to roam.

Meet Otis. While he was not found wandering Mayberry and quickly taken in to custody by Andy, he was found wandering... Posted by Lexington County Sheriff's Department on Monday, October 19, 2020

