Aiken council moves forward on fixing big jump in rates

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - People living outside Aiken are one step closer to seeing their fire fees go down.

In June, the Aiken City Council increased suburban fire rates by 300 percent for people living outside city limits. The fee went up to about $130.

City officials later apologized and said it was all a mistake.

City officials said Monday night that the council passed the first reading to reverse the fees back to the original cost.

There will be a final vote next week.

