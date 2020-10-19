These are the 9 people arrested when raids unfolded in Wilkes County
WASHINGTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Now we know who was arrested and what charges they face after authorities served 16 federal search warrants in Wilkes County in an ongoing investigation.
Federal, state and local agencies participated in Thursday’s raids, according to the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office.
Eight people were arrested on state charges involving controlled substances and firearms, said authorities, who added that more information would be provided as it becomes available. In addition to the Wilkes County warrants, one was executed in Duluth, according to Moore’s agency.
On Monday, the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office released the names and photos of those who were arrested, as well as the charges they face. They are:
- Elijah Davis: Possession of a controlled substance
- Charles Mathews: Possession of firearms by a convicted felon
- Tracy Moore: Illegal possession of a controlled substance
- Derrick Barnett: Violation of the Geogia Controlled Substance Act, illegal possession of a controlled substance and possession of firearms by a convicted felon
- Darryl Wynn: Possession of firearms by a convicted felon
- William Murray: Possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute
- Tavaris Ramsey: Possession of firearms by a convicted felon
- William Mason: Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Amanda Smith: Illegal possession of a controlled substance
Agencies involved in the operation include the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office; the Federal Bureau of Investigation; the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; the U.S. Department of Agriculture; the Georgia Bureau of Investigation; the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office; the Georgia State Patrol; the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Georgia; and the Toombs Judicial Circuit.
