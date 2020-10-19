These are the 9 people arrested when raids unfolded in Wilkes County

WASHINGTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Now we know who was arrested and what charges they face after authorities served 16 federal search warrants in Wilkes County in an ongoing investigation.

Federal, state and local agencies participated in Thursday’s raids, according to the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office.

Eight people were arrested on state charges involving controlled substances and firearms, said authorities, who added that more information would be provided as it becomes available. In addition to the Wilkes County warrants, one was executed in Duluth, according to Moore’s agency.

On Monday, the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office released the names and photos of those who were arrested, as well as the charges they face. They are:

Elijah Davis: Possession of a controlled substance

Charles Mathews: Possession of firearms by a convicted felon

Tracy Moore: Illegal possession of a controlled substance

Derrick Barnett: Violation of the Geogia Controlled Substance Act, illegal possession of a controlled substance and possession of firearms by a convicted felon

Darryl Wynn: Possession of firearms by a convicted felon

William Murray: Possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute

Tavaris Ramsey: Possession of firearms by a convicted felon

William Mason: Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Amanda Smith: Illegal possession of a controlled substance

“Law enforcement personnel from multiple agencies worked together ... as we continue to fight the influence of illegal drugs and guns throughout our community. The safety of our neighborhoods is our primary concern, and we will not allow criminal activity to threaten our security.”

Agencies involved in the operation include the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office; the Federal Bureau of Investigation; the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; the U.S. Department of Agriculture; the Georgia Bureau of Investigation; the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office; the Georgia State Patrol; the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Georgia; and the Toombs Judicial Circuit.

