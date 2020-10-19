Advertisement

Tennessee coach fires assistant, puts pressure on Vols’ QB

Tennessee Head Coach Jeremy Pruitt is seen during the third quarter of a game between Tennessee and Missouri at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020.
Tennessee Head Coach Jeremy Pruitt is seen during the third quarter of a game between Tennessee and Missouri at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020.(Calvin Mattheis | Calvin Mattheis/Pool via News Sentinel)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 7:42 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
(AP) - Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt isn’t happy with how his Volunteers have lost two straight games after snapping an eight-game winning streak.

Pruitt fired defensive line coach Jimmy Brumbaugh, who was hired earlier this year, on Sunday.

He plans to coach the linemen himself the rest of this season. Pruitt says Jarrett Guarantano and the offense as whole needs to play better after seven turnovers in the the last six quarters.

He added that the senior quarterback is going to have to demonstrate in practice this week that he deserves to keep the starting job before Tennessee hosts No. 2 Alabama (4-0) on Saturday.

