South Carolina authorities break up huge party amid pandemic

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Authorities in South Carolina say they broke up a party where at least 2,000 people were gathered without taking precautions to prevent spreading the coronavirus.

A spokesman for the Columbia Fire Department says the gathering occurred Saturday at an apartment complex during the University of South Carolina’s football game.

Fire department photos show a huge crowd of young people. Some people reportedly threw bottles at crews as they arrived to answer a medical call.

Sheriff’s deputies and university police helped break up the party after fire officials declared it an imminent danger.

Authorities plan to meet with apartment managers to discuss what happened.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.