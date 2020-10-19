Advertisement

SC woman charged after 5-year-old girl tests positive for heroin, police say

Ashley Baker Sutton is charged in connection with this case.
Ashley Baker Sutton is charged in connection with this case.(WMBF)
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 9:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A woman has been charged after police said a child tested positive for heroin.

Online records show the suspect, identified as 30-year-old Ashley Baker Sutton, was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Oct. 15 and charged with unlawful neglect of a child.

According to a report from Horry County police, authorities learned the victim, a 5-year-old girl, tested positive for the drug back in August.

Police said they initially opened the investigation after a report was made alleging Sutton was a drug user and frequented homes where illegal narcotics were believed to be used.

At the time of the initial report in August, police said the case was still under investigation.

Sutton was released on $10,000 bond the same day she was booked into jail, according to online records.

Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

GBI investigates after missing man’s body found in Hancock County

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Staff
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into the case of a missing man whose body was found last week near Hancock State Prison.

News

Myrtle Beach restaurant donates all of Sunday’s sales to fallen officer’s family

Updated: 1 hour ago
On a busy weekend lunch and dinner rush for one Myrtle Beach restaurant, every burger, sandwich and salad served a bigger purpose than just feeding customers.

News

Have you seen this person wanted for questioning in aggravated assault?

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
Authorities want to know the whereabouts of a person sought in connection with an aggravated assault that occurred in the 2400 block of Lumpkin Road.

News

Peace center sought for site of Rayshard Brooks' shooting

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
Activists are trying to arrange a sit-down with Atlanta leaders and Wendy’s corporate office to create something positive at the site where Rayshard Brooks was shot.

Latest News

Education

Atlanta Public Schools won’t have in-person classes this year

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
Atlanta's superintendent says she consulted with public health officials and experts, teachers, students and parents before deciding to continue only virtual classes at least until January.

News

Friends, family say goodbye to USC student who died in quarry accident

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
A University of South Carolina student was laid to rest over the weekend in his hometown in North Carolina.

News

Candidate forum to be Tuesday in Columbia County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
On Tuesday, News 12′s Richard Rogers is hosting a Columbia County candidate forum.

News

Aiken council plans to fix faulty fire fees today

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
After a huge spike in suburban Aiken fire fees, city leaders are meeting today to fix what they say was a mistake in fee increases.

Traffic

These road projects could cause traffic snags in CSRA

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
Roadwork this week could cause some traffic issues in the CSRA. Here’s an overview of what’s planned.

News

See how the Miracle Mile Walk turned into a drive-thru

Updated: 4 hours ago
A University Health Care event for Breast Cancer Awareness Month became a one-time socially distanced event this year.