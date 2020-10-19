SC woman charged after 5-year-old girl tests positive for heroin, police say

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A woman has been charged after police said a child tested positive for heroin.

Online records show the suspect, identified as 30-year-old Ashley Baker Sutton, was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Oct. 15 and charged with unlawful neglect of a child.

According to a report from Horry County police, authorities learned the victim, a 5-year-old girl, tested positive for the drug back in August.

Police said they initially opened the investigation after a report was made alleging Sutton was a drug user and frequented homes where illegal narcotics were believed to be used.

At the time of the initial report in August, police said the case was still under investigation.

Sutton was released on $10,000 bond the same day she was booked into jail, according to online records.

