Saints will host Carolina inside dome in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Saints will be hosting the Carolina Panthers on Sunday inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

The Saints released a statement Monday saying president Dennis Lauscha and team staff met with the New Orleans mayor to talk about how to get fans safely back into the stadium for games this season.

The meeting included epidemiologists and the mayor’s own medical advisers.

The team noted in a statement that New Orleans' COVID-19 positivity rates remain stable. The Saints are off to a 3-2 start with one of their losses at home.

