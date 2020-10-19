Mortar round found just outside Gate 3 of Fort Gordon; bomb squad sent

FORT GORDON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office bomb unit was sent to deal with unexploded ordnance dug up by city utility crews just outside Fort Gordon.

At about 10:49 a.m., Augusta utility crews found the ordnance just outside Gate 3 while digging a new trench for a water supply line, according to Geralyn Smith Noah, the posts’s director of public affairs.

A spokesman for the Army installation said he understood the ordnance was a mortar round.

After the discovery, officials at the post contacted the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, which sent the bomb squad.

The sheriff’s agency described its role as one of assistance, saying Fort Gordon authorities “have operational command of the incident at this time.” Post spokespeople, however, said the incident was outside the grounds of the post, so the sheriff’s agency had the lead role.

Inbound traffic to Gate 3 has been rerouted to Gate 1.

