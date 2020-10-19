Advertisement

Peace center sought for site of Rayshard Brooks' shooting

The fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks by Atlanta police officer Garrett Rolfe has fueled protests for police reform and racial justice.
By Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Over the weekend, activists in Atlanta took to the site where Rayshard Brooks was shot by police and later died.

They’re calling for the Wendy’s restaurant where he was shot to be turned into a peace center for community advancement. Activists say they’re trying to arrange a sit-down with city leaders and Wendy’s corporate office.

Brooks was killed in June after officers tried to arrest him for driving under the influence. He ran and grabbed their taser.

His shooting was among the deadly encounters between police and Black people that fueled weeks of protests calling for social justice.

Garrett Rolfe was fired as a police officer and faces charges including felony murder in Brooks' death.

