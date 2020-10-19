Advertisement

Paving work to cause traffic snags near Berckmans Road, Ingleside Drive

Avoid Lansing Road and 496 this weekend. The bridge over the road will be closed until Monday.
Avoid Lansing Road and 496 this weekend. The bridge over the road will be closed until Monday.(Courtesy image)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Paving operations will begin today along Berckmans Road and Ingleside Drive for a new roundabout.

The roadwork will last all week, according to Augusta city officials, and traffic through the area will be delayed.

Drivers are urged to use alternate routes if possible.

For more information, call Jon Ussery at 706-821-1850.

