Offense name of game with scoring on record pace

FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2020, file photo, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence passes against LSU during the second half of a NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game, in New Orleans. Clemson is preseason No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, a poll featuring nine Big Ten and Pac-12 teams that gives a glimpse at what’s already been taken from an uncertain college football fall by the pandemic. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(AP) - Scoring and other offensive numbers continue to rise through seven weeks of the college football season, and the weekend showed why.

Clemson scored 73 points against Georgia Tech, North Texas hung 52 on Middle Tennessee, Memphis had 50 against Central Florida, and the week began with Arkansas State outscoring Georgia State 59-52. Seven teams have scored at least 63 points in a game.

The FBS scoring average of 30.3 points is up more than a point from last season and slightly ahead of the record of 30 points per game in 2016.

