New tropical depression forms over central Atlantic

A new tropical depression formed in the Atlantic on Monday.(Source: National Hurricane Center)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MIAMI (AP) — A new tropical depression has formed over the central Atlantic, the latest in a very active hurricane season.

The depression has maximum sustained winds near 35 mph Monday morning.

But the U.S. National Hurricane Center says gradual strengthening is expected and the depression could become a tropical storm later in the day or overnight and be near hurricane strength by Thursday.

The depression is centered about 720 miles southeast of Bermuda. If the depression becomes a tropical storm, it would be named Epsilon.

This year’s hurricane season has had so many storms that the Hurricane Center has turned to the Greek alphabet for storm names after running out of official names.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

