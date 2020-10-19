Advertisement

NASA, Nokia putting 4G network on the moon

NASA says a 4G network could provide more reliable, longer-distance communication than the current radio standards in place on the moon.
NASA says a 4G network could provide more reliable, longer-distance communication than the current radio standards in place on the moon.(Source: Twitter/BellLabs via CNN)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 4:47 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - NASA is announcing plans to establish a 4G network on the moon as part of the agency’s goal to build a lunar base and eventually sustain a human presence there.

Nokia’s Bell Labs was given a $14 million grant to help with the project. The network will help with data transmission and communications, including the control of lunar rovers, navigation on the moon’s surface and video streaming.

NASA says 4G could provide more reliable, longer-distance communication than the current radio standards in place on the moon.

Like on Earth, the 4G network will eventually be upgraded to 5G.

The 4G network on Earth is supported by giant cell towers with enormous power generators and radios, but Bell Labs helped create small cell technology that’s more limited in range but uses far less power than traditional cell towers.

That small cell tech is currently being deployed for 5G networks across the world.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Autopsy set today for driver found dead in Augusta backyard

Updated: moments ago
|
By Sydney Heiberger
An autopsy is planned today after a body was found inside a car in Augusta over the weekend.

National

High schooler accused of faking kidnapping during Zoom class

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WJLA Staff
The principal called the prank a “serious incident” and asked parents to talk with their children about “appropriate behavior” during virtual learning.

National

Masked man with gun on Zoom call was prank by Md. high school student, police say

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
The principal called the prank a “serious incident” and asked parents to talk with their children about “appropriate behavior” during virtual learning.

Coronavirus

By the numbers: Latest stats on coronavirus in the CSRA

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
Get a look at continuously updated COVID-19 statistics of interest in the CSRA.

Latest News

National

Dodgers-Rays rare wild-card era matchup of baseball’s best

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Los Angeles Dodgers will try to win their first World Series title since 1998. The Tampa Bay Rays are among just six current franchises that have never won.

News

$35 million Columbia County Performing Arts Center a ‘game changer’

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Celeste Springer
The 85,000-square-foot, $35 million Performing Arts Center in Columbia County is set to be finished by early 2021, county officials say.

National Politics

Trump, Biden go on offense in states they’re trying to flip

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Both candidates are trying to make inroads in states that could help secure a path to victory - Trump in Nevada and Biden in North Carolina.

National

Gray TV's guide to political ads

Updated: 6 hours ago

Coronavirus

Millions more virus rapid tests, but are results reported?

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
After struggling to ramp up coronavirus testing, the U.S. can now screen several million people daily, thanks to a growing supply of rapid tests. But the boom comes with a new challenge: keeping track of the results.

News

Girlfriend of 19-year-old shooting suspect arrested

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Sydney Heiberger
18-year-old Jordan Stevens was arrested Saturday night after a shooting involving her 19-year-old boyfriend and another teenager at an Evans gas station.