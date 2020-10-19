Myrtle Beach restaurant donates all of Sunday’s sales to fallen officer’s family

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - On a busy weekend lunch and dinner rush for one Myrtle Beach restaurant, every burger, sandwich and salad served a bigger purpose than just feeding customers.

On Sunday, the Loco Gecko Beach Shak on Ocean Boulevard donated 100% of its sales to the family of Myrtle Beach Police Pfc. Jacob Hancher.

“I think this is such an awesome thing that they’re doing for our community because we do support our officers,” said Gloria and James Nichols, who both live in Conway.

The gesture comes two weeks after Hancher was killed while responding to a domestic call. Another officer was also injured in a confrontation with the suspect, who also died.

“It made me mad, really frustrated, upset at a loss,” said James Nichols. “Don’t know what we can do, so we continue to pray for our law enforcement officers and all first responders and support local events like this when we can.”

And while Gloria and James said they didn’t know Hancher personally, they said they have friends who are in law enforcement and his loss hits close to home.

“We’re just so honored that they sacrifice what they do,” said Gloria. “Each and every one of them, to make sure we’re taken care of, our children, our grandchildren, we thank all of them.”

Loco Gecko general manager Brian Pinkham said the restaurant also wants law enforcement to know they’re with them. He also said the donation is the least they can do, to help a deserving family.

“Law enforcement is a huge partner for us,” he said. “We appreciate all of their efforts in keeping us safe, and providing a great environment for our guests to enjoy and any opportunity that we have to give back and partner up, we really want to be able to do that.”

Pinkham said he sees officers patrol in front of his restaurant often, and wants them to know they’re always welcome at the restaurant.

