More than 1.4M Georgians have cast ballots as early voting resumes today

By Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 6:29 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia continues to break records for early in-person voting.

The Secretary of State’s Office reports more than a 1.4 million people have cast a ballot.

On Sunday alone, almost 32,000 voters across the Peach State went to the polls.

More than 663,000 have mailed in their ballots.

In Richmond County, a total of more than 7,000 have voted early in person.

The Bell Auditorium opens again today for advance voting from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Three community centers will open Saturday as polling places.

In Columbia County, you can vote either at Building G-3 at the government complex center or the old Euchee Creek Library between 9 and 4.

Early voting in Georgia ends Oct. 30.

In South Carolina, the state is reporting 422,000 ballots have been mailed out to voters.

About 197,000 have been mailed back.

Statewide, around 254,000 people have voted early in person.

In Aiken County, nearly 19,000 ballots have been mailed out. More than 13,000 people have returned them.

Where and when to vote early

Georgia

Photo ID is required. Voters are asked to wear a clean face-covering. Voting in person will likely take longer due to social distancing and the limited number of staff and voters allowed in each facility. If you choose to cancel your mail-in absentee ballot, bring it with you to the polls.

RICHMOND COUNTY

  • Bell Auditorium, 712 Telfair St. Augusta: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct 19-23; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 24-25; 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct 26-30
  • Robert Howard Community Center, 4335 Windsor Spring Road, Augusta: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 24; 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 26-30
  • Henry Brigham Community Center, 2463 Golden Camp Road, Augusta: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 24; 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 26-30
  • Warren Road Community Center, 300 Warren Road, Augusta: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 24; 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 26-30

COLUMBIA COUNTY

  • Columbia County Building G3, 610 Ronald Reagan Drive, Evans: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 12-16, Oct. 19-23 and Oct. 26-30; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 24
  • Former Euchee Creek Library, 5907 Euchee Creek Drive, Grovetown: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 12-16, Oct. 19-23 and Oct. 26-30; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 24

South Carolina

AIKEN COUNTY

  • First Baptist Church of Windsor, 539 Middleton Drive: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 12-15
  • North Augusta Community Center, 495 Brookside Ave., North Augusta: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 12-16, Oct. 19-23 and Oct. 26-30
  • Jackson Town Hall, 106 Main St., Jackson: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 19-21
  • Graniteville Community Church, 208 Bettis Academy Road, Graniteville: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 19-23
  • Ridge Spring-Monetta High School, 1071 Trojan Road, Monetta: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 26-28
  • Wagener Volunteer Fire Department, 299 Park Ave. N.E., Wagener: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 26-29
  • H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road, Aiken: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 26-30

Voting by mail

If you’re voting absentee this year, you can track the status of your ballot.

The Georgia Secretary of State’s Office launched a tracking system called Ballottrax so you can be sure your vote is counted.

After you sign up, you’ll be notified if your application has been accepted, when your ballot is sent and whether it’s accepted or rejected when you submit it.

South Carolina voters can vote absentee in person until Nov. 2, the day before Election Day.

If you want to request a mail-in ballot in South Carolina, the deadline is Oct. 24. In Georgia, the deadline to request a mail-in ballot is Oct. 30.

The Peach State is accepting ballots until 7 p.m. three days after Election Day, but they must be postmarked by Nov. 3.

Richmond County voters can deposit their ballots in drop boxes instead of mailing them. Drop box locations:

  • City of Augusta service center, 3463 Peach Orchard Road
  • Augusta-Richmond County municipal building, 535 Telfair St.
  • Robert Howard Community Center, 4335 Windsor Spring Road, Augusta
  • Henry Brigham Community Center, 2463 Golden Camp Road, Augusta
  • Warren Road Community Center, 300 Warren Road, Augusta

