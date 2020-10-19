Mickelson, Barkley to face Manning, Curry in golf match

(AP) - Phil Mickelson will team up with Charles Barkley to face Stephen Curry and Peyton Manning in an exhibition golf match next month highlighting diversity, equality and inclusion.

“The Match: Champions for Change” will take place Nov. 27 at Stone Canyon Golf Club in Oro Valley, Arizona. The event will benefit historically Black colleges and universities, with additional initiatives spotlighting diversity.

This is the third event as part of The Match franchise but the first not featuring Tiger Woods.

Mickelson beat Woods in a playoff in the first event in 2018 in Las Vegas while the team of Manning and Woods defeated Mickelson and Tom Brady earlier this year in South Florida.

