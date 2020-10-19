Advertisement

Loeffler, Collins, Warnock to meet in debate Monday afternoon

By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three of the well-known contenders for Georgia’s crowded jungle election for a U.S. Senate seat once held by Sen. Johnny Isakson will meet in a debate Monday.

Sponsored by the Georgia Public Broadcasting group and the Atlanta Press Club, Sen. Kelly Loeffler, Rep. Doug Collins, and Rev. Raphael Warnock are scheduled to attend the 3 p.m. debate.

The race has taken on more importance in this election as the balance of power in the Senate could be tipped in either party’s favor.

Republican Loeffler was appointed to Isakson’s seat until this election could take place. Collins, a fellow Republican, entered the race after President Donald Trump originally pushed him to take over the Isakson seat. Warnock has elbowed through a Democratic Party to top recent polls.

Ten other lesser-known contenders are also scheduled to debate at an earlier event at 1 p.m.

The winner of this race will finish out Isakson’s term over the next two years.

