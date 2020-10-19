Advertisement

Horn and Kroeger Earn SEC Player of the Week Honors

South Carolina defensive lineman Kingsley Enagbare (52), Sherrod Greene (44), Jaycee Horn (1) and T.J. Brunson (6) tackle Kentucky running back Asim Rose (10) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina defeated Kentucky 24-7. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
South Carolina defensive lineman Kingsley Enagbare (52), Sherrod Greene (44), Jaycee Horn (1) and T.J. Brunson (6) tackle Kentucky running back Asim Rose (10) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina defeated Kentucky 24-7. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)(WKYT)
By Gamecock Athletics
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 7:47 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

University of South Carolina cornerback Jaycee Horn was named the co-SEC Defensive Player of the Week, while punter Kai Kroeger was selected as the SEC Special Teams Player of the Week, the Southeastern Conference office announced Monday.

Horn, a 6-1, 205-pounder from Alpharetta, Ga., had the best game of his career in Carolina’s 30-22 win over Auburn. The junior cornerback recorded a pair of interceptions, the first two of his career, and deflected a pass leading to a third interception for the Gamecocks. All three picks were turned into touchdowns. He was credited with an additional four pass breakups and logged three tackles in the contest. Horn shared the honor with Arkansas linebacker Grant Morgan. On Sunday, Horn was selected as the National Defensive Player of the Week by the Walter Camp Foundation.

Kroeger, a 6-3, 195-pound freshman from Lake Forest, Ill., had the best day of his brief career, punting five times for a 48.4-yard average, including a career-best 53-yarder in the win. Three of his five punts were downed inside the 20, at the 2, 7 and 19-yard lines. He had a net punting average of 44.4 yards in the contest after entering the game with just a net of 33.1 yards per punt this season.

Horn, Kroeger and the Gamecocks (2-2) will travel to LSU (1-2) for a 7 pm tilt with the defending national champions on Saturday, Oct. 24. The game will be televised nationally on ESPN.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Saints will host Carolina inside dome in New Orleans

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The New Orleans Saints will be hosting the Carolina Panthers on Sunday inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Sports

Tennessee coach fires assistant, puts pressure on Vols’ QB

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Pruitt fired defensive line coach Jimmy Brumbaugh, who was hired earlier this year, on Sunday.

Sports

GHSA volleyball, softball round of 32 playoff schedule

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mike Jakucionis
The playoffs have arrived for GHSA volleyball and softball seasons.

Sports

Mike ‘Doc’ Emrick, beloved voice of hockey in US, retires

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The man affectionately known as “Doc” for his Ph.D. in communications spent the past 15 years as the voice of the NHL in the United States.

Latest News

Sports

Glasnow, Snell to start first 2 World Series games for Rays

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Tyler Glasnow will start Tuesday night’s World Series opener for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Los Angeles Dodgers, and Blake Snell will be on the mound for Game 2 on Wednesday night.

Sports

Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan confirms he tore his ACL

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Lewan announced the news on social media, saying don’t feel sorry for him because he’ll handle rehabilitation like a pro and come back better than ever.

Sports

Mickelson, Barkley to face Manning, Curry in golf match

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Phil Mickelson will team up with Charles Barkley to face Stephen Curry and Peyton Manning in an exhibition golf match next month highlighting diversity, equality and inclusion.

Sports

Offense name of game with scoring on record pace

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Clemson scored 73 points against Georgia Tech, North Texas hung 52 on Middle Tennessee, Memphis had 50 against Central Florida, and the week began with Arkansas State outscoring Georgia State 59-52. Seven teams have scored at least 63 points in a game.

Sports

High school football scores, October 16

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 11:27 PM EDT
High school football scores from around the region, October 16.

Sports

Alabama’s Saban tests negative for COVID-19 in follow-up

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 11:20 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Alabama coach Nick Saban has tested negative in a follow-up test for COVID-19, leaving open the possibility of a return to the sideline for the Georgia game.