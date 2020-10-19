Horn and Kroeger Earn SEC Player of the Week Honors

University of South Carolina cornerback Jaycee Horn was named the co-SEC Defensive Player of the Week, while punter Kai Kroeger was selected as the SEC Special Teams Player of the Week, the Southeastern Conference office announced Monday.

Horn, a 6-1, 205-pounder from Alpharetta, Ga., had the best game of his career in Carolina’s 30-22 win over Auburn. The junior cornerback recorded a pair of interceptions, the first two of his career, and deflected a pass leading to a third interception for the Gamecocks. All three picks were turned into touchdowns. He was credited with an additional four pass breakups and logged three tackles in the contest. Horn shared the honor with Arkansas linebacker Grant Morgan. On Sunday, Horn was selected as the National Defensive Player of the Week by the Walter Camp Foundation.

Kroeger, a 6-3, 195-pound freshman from Lake Forest, Ill., had the best day of his brief career, punting five times for a 48.4-yard average, including a career-best 53-yarder in the win. Three of his five punts were downed inside the 20, at the 2, 7 and 19-yard lines. He had a net punting average of 44.4 yards in the contest after entering the game with just a net of 33.1 yards per punt this season.

Horn, Kroeger and the Gamecocks (2-2) will travel to LSU (1-2) for a 7 pm tilt with the defending national champions on Saturday, Oct. 24. The game will be televised nationally on ESPN.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.