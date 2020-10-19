Have you seen this person wanted for questioning in aggravated assault?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are looking for a person wanted for questioning in an aggravated assault case.

They released photos Monday and asked the public for help identifying the individual.

The person in the photos is wanted in connection with an aggravated assault that occurred Sunday in the 2400 block of Lumpkin Road, authorities said. The subject was last seen driving a gray four-door sedan, possibly a Nissan, and was last observed driving east on Lumpkin Road towards Richmond Hill Road. The subject is considered armed and dangerous, authorities said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Investigator Sean Morrow or any violent crimes investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, 706-432-5281 or 706-821-1080.

