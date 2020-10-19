Advertisement

Guitars played, made by Eddie Van Halen go to auction

Do you have a spare $80,000?
Eddie Van Halen died this month from cancer at 65. Valerie Bertinelli and Van Halen In 1985.
Eddie Van Halen died this month from cancer at 65. Valerie Bertinelli and Van Halen In 1985.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Two guitars owned, played and partly designed by the late Eddie Van Halen will be going up for auction.

A 2004 EVH Charvel Art Series electric guitar and a customized electric guitar Van Halen built at his home studio with his guitar tech Matt Bruck and given to a friend in 1991 will be among the items for sale at the event dubbed “Icons & Idols Trilogy: Rock ‘N’ Roll,” starting Dec. 5, Julien’s Auctions announced Monday.

Both guitars were hand-striped by Van Halen in the familiar style of most of his guitars dating back to the first Van Halen album in 1978. Each of the guitars is expected to fetch between $60,000 and $80,000.

The guitar legend and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer died of cancer on Oct. 6 at age 65.

The auction was already in the works at the time.

“As we were preparing for our annual ‘Icons & Idols: Rock and Roll’ auction lineup, we were stunned to hear the sad news of Eddie Van Halen’s passing last week,” Julien’s Auction’s president Darren Julien said in a statement. “We are honored to include at this event two of his iconic guitars from his brilliant and blazing career as one of rock’s greatest and most gifted guitar heroes.”

The auction also includes a Fender Stratocaster played, and smashed, by Kurt Cobain on Nirvana’s 1994 In Utero Tour, and a crystal-studded white glove worn by Michael Jackson on the Jackson brothers' 1984 Victory Tour.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

