Golden Harvest serves 734 families in biggest distribution to date

Golden Harvest serves 734 families in biggest distribution to date(Source: Golden Harvest Food Bank)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Golden Harvest Food Bank distributed nearly 56,000 pounds of food to 734 families at a Mobile Market at James Brown Arena on Saturday.

It is the largest single-event food distribution in the Food Bank’s history.

According to Feeding America, food insecurity has risen by 41 percent in the CSRA due to impacts from the pandemic. An estimated 1 in 5 people, and 1 in 3 children, now struggle with hunger.

The drive-thru, no-contact food distribution was open to all Georgia residents. Families experiencing food insecurity began lining up at the venue’s 7th street parking lot entrance hours before the Mobile Market began. Until nearly 3:00 p.m., the line wove through the parking lot, out 7th and 8th streets and down Walton Way.

Volunteers from some of Golden Harvest’s Richmond County Community Partners helped pack food into the trunks of cars as they drove through. Families received non-perishable pantry staples, fresh produce, frozen meat and dairy products.

“This is how we’ve been providing for families in need since March but on a much larger scale,” said Amy Breitmann, executive director at Golden Harvest Food Bank said, in the release. “This is our community in action and our mission – Feeding Lives Together – truly at work to help those who reach out for food assistance in this difficult time.”

RELATED: Help Golden Harvest provide 300,000 meals with virtual campaign

As a result of the pandemic, Golden Harvest has seen calls for help double. Many of the families served at Mobile Markets report they are utilizing the food bank’s services for the first time.

To date, Golden Harvest Food Bank has provided more than 6.6 million meals and 97 mobile market food distributions during the pandemic.

If you or someone you know needs food assistance, visit our Food assistance resources for residents in the CSRA page.

