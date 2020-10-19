Glasnow, Snell to start first 2 World Series games for Rays

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Tyler Glasnow will start Tuesday night’s World Series opener for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Los Angeles Dodgers, and Blake Snell will be on the mound for Game 2 on Wednesday night.

Glasnow was 5-1 with a 4.08 ERA in 11 starts during the regular season and 2-1 with a 4,66 ERA in four postseason starts.

Snell, a left-hander, won the 2018 AL Cy Young Award. He was 4-2 with a 3.24 ERA in 11 regular-season starts and 2-2 with a 3.20 ERA in four postseason starts.

