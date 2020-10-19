Girlfriend of 19-year-old shooting suspect arrested

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - 18-year-old Jordan Stevens was arrested Saturday night after a shooting involving her 19-year-old boyfriend and another teenager at an Evans gas station.

Columbia County deputies say the shooting happened at a Circle K on Washington Road around 1:30 Saturday afternoon.

Investigators say 19-year-old Logan Etterle and a friend ran into 19-year-old Julius Williams and his girlfriend at the gas station. They say Etterle and Williams had “bad blood," because Etterle believed Williams was mistreating his girlfriend, Stevens.

Julius Williams, 19, is charged with aggravated assault and possessing a firearm during a crime. (CCSO)

After a brief altercation, Williams allegedly shot Etterle multiple times and fled the scene with Stevens driving the car.

Williams was ultimately arrested outside Grovetown city limits. Stevens was detained, but was not originally considered a suspect. Now, she is booked into Columbia County jail and is charged with aggravated assault.

Etterle underwent surgery at Doctors Hospital. His current condition is unknown at this time.

