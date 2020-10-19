GHSA volleyball, softball round of 32 playoff schedule
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The playoffs have arrived for GHSA volleyball and softball seasons. The schedule for our local teams is as follows for the round of 32:
VOLLEYBALL AAAAAA
Statesboro @ Lakeside, October 21st
Glynn Academy @ Grovetown, October 21st
Evans @ Effingham County, October 21st
VOLLEYBALL AAAAA
Southwest DeKalb @ Greenbrier, October 20th
VOLLEYBALL AAA
Harlem @ Appling County, October 20th
Liberty County @ Richmond Academy, October 20th
Burke County @ Southeast Bulloch, October 20th
VOLLEYBALL AA/A Public
Laney @ Vidalia, October 21st
Dublin @ Davidson Fine Art, October 21st
Woodville-Tompkins @ Westside, October 21st
SOFTBALL AAAAAA
Richmond Hill @ Evans, October 19th-20th
Glynn Academy @ Lakeside, October 19th-20th
Grovetown @ Effingham county, October 19th-20th
SOFTBALL AAAAA
Greenbrier @ St. Pius, October 19th-20th
SOFTBALL AAA
Thomson @ Appling County, October 20th-21st
Burke County @ Pierce County, October 20th-21st
Tattnall County @ Harlem, October 20th-21st
SOFTBALL AA
Worth County @ Jefferson County, October 19th-20th
Josey @ Berrien, October 19th-20th
SOFTBALL A
Washington-Wilkes @ Schley County, October 20th-21st
Lincoln County @ Marion County, October 20th-21st
Brooks County @ Emanuel County, October 20th-21st
Screven County @ Charlton County, October 20th-21st
