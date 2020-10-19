Advertisement

GHSA volleyball, softball round of 32 playoff schedule

(ghsa)
By Mike Jakucionis
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The playoffs have arrived for GHSA volleyball and softball seasons. The schedule for our local teams is as follows for the round of 32:

VOLLEYBALL AAAAAA

Statesboro @ Lakeside, October 21st

Glynn Academy @ Grovetown, October 21st

Evans @ Effingham County, October 21st

VOLLEYBALL AAAAA

Southwest DeKalb @ Greenbrier, October 20th

VOLLEYBALL AAA

Harlem @ Appling County, October 20th

Liberty County @ Richmond Academy, October 20th

Burke County @ Southeast Bulloch, October 20th

VOLLEYBALL AA/A Public

Laney @ Vidalia, October 21st

Dublin @ Davidson Fine Art, October 21st

Woodville-Tompkins @ Westside, October 21st

SOFTBALL AAAAAA

Richmond Hill @ Evans, October 19th-20th

Glynn Academy @ Lakeside, October 19th-20th

Grovetown @ Effingham county, October 19th-20th

SOFTBALL AAAAA

Greenbrier @ St. Pius, October 19th-20th

SOFTBALL AAA

Thomson @ Appling County, October 20th-21st

Burke County @ Pierce County, October 20th-21st

Tattnall County @ Harlem, October 20th-21st

SOFTBALL AA

Worth County @ Jefferson County, October 19th-20th

Josey @ Berrien, October 19th-20th

SOFTBALL A

Washington-Wilkes @ Schley County, October 20th-21st

Lincoln County @ Marion County, October 20th-21st

Brooks County @ Emanuel County, October 20th-21st

Screven County @ Charlton County, October 20th-21st

