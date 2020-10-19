Advertisement

GBI investigates after missing man’s body found in Hancock County

Hancock County
Hancock County(WRDW)
Staff
Oct. 19, 2020
SPARTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into the case of a missing man whose body was found last week near Hancock State Prison.

The body was identified as Willie Cecil Barrett, 49, of Perry, whose family filed a missing person report on Oct. 7 with the Warner Robins Police Department. His last known location was Sparta.

Deputies, wildlife rangers and state corrections agents found the body, and the GBI was asked on Thursday to assist with the case.

GBI agents and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office began conducting interviews and processing the scene.

The body was taken to the GBI crime lab, where an autopsy was performed.

Results from that autopsy are pending.

