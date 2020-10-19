Friends, family say goodbye to USC student who died in quarry accident

CARY, N.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A University of South Carolina student was laid to rest over the weekend in his hometown in North Carolina.

A memorial service followed a visitation for 19-year-old Sam Laundon.

He died in Columbia last Saturday.

He was out with friends early in the morning when he hopped a fence near a quarry there and never came back.

His friends reported him missing later that day.

A search effort turned into a recovery effort when his body was found in the quarry.

