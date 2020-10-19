Friends, family say goodbye to USC student who died in quarry accident
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 7:55 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CARY, N.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A University of South Carolina student was laid to rest over the weekend in his hometown in North Carolina.
A memorial service followed a visitation for 19-year-old Sam Laundon.
He died in Columbia last Saturday.
He was out with friends early in the morning when he hopped a fence near a quarry there and never came back.
His friends reported him missing later that day.
A search effort turned into a recovery effort when his body was found in the quarry.
