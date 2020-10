GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Grovetown Department of Public Safety says a 23-year-old and a 9-month old child have been found safe.

Michael Pappalardo and Sadie Pappalardo were last seen together on the 200 block of Elm Street at approximately 7:00 a.m.

No word on the nature of how they were located.

