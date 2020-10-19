Advertisement

East Georgia State College to hold virtual graduation for fall

East Georgia State College
East Georgia State College(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SWAINSBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - East Georgia State College is planning to hold its fall 2020 commencement ceremony virtually on Dec. 12.

The college said in an announcement that the decision to hold a virtual ceremony was made “after much consideration and out of respect for everyone’s health,” in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

The traditional graduation ceremony would be held in the gym on the Swainsboro campus, but with social distancing rules and restrictions, the event is better suited to be held virtually, the college announced.

“The leaders of the college have carefully balanced the importance of the health and safety of our Bobcat family and the importance of recognizing and celebrating the accomplishments of our amazing graduates,” said college President Bob Boehmer said in a statement.

The college held its first virtual graduation ceremony in spring.

Students who are planning to graduate in December will receive information about the ceremony in their college email.

Augusta University and the University of South Carolina AIken, meanwhile, are planning in-person fall graduation ceremonies.

