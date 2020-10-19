Advertisement

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

Temps begin to warm and conditions remain dry through Friday
By Tim Strong
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 4:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - High temperatures today through Friday are expected to be in the low to mid 80s with mostly sunny skies prevailing. There is the slight chance for some showers by the end of this week, but we’ll see lots of sunshine before then. We are also keeping an eye on the tropics with two areas of potential development. We will continue to monitor and update throughout the week. Keep it here for updates.

