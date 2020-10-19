Advertisement

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Mostly dry Tuesday. Dense fog possible early Wednesday and Thursday. Isolated showers possible Wednesday.
By Riley Hale
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Mostly clear and comfortable this evening. It will be a great night to check out Mars, Saturn, and Jupiter between 7:30 PM - midnight. Mars will be in the east around 8 PM, while Saturn and Jupiter will be in the southern sky. A few clouds are expected to develop by early Tuesday with lows in the mid 50s. Winds will be light out of the northeast overnight.

Looking mostly dry across the area the next few days minus a few stray showers on Wednesday.
Tuesday is looking mostly sunny for the first half of the day with clouds building throughout the afternoon. Looking mostly dry across the area during the day with highs back above normal in the mid 80s. An isolated shower can’t be ruled out for areas well east of Augusta in the late afternoon and evening, but measurable rain is not expected for most of the area. Winds will be out of the northeast between 5-10 mph.

Watch out for patchy dense fog developing late Tuesday into early Wednesday morning. Remember to use your low beams and not high beams in fog. Low temperatures early Wednesday will be warm for October standards and stay in the mid 60s.

Watch out for patchy dense fog early Wednesday. There will be the opportunity for a few isolated showers Wednesday as moisture continues to build across the area with onshore flow off the Atlantic Ocean. Highs on Wednesday are expected to remain above average in the mid 80s. Winds will remain out of the northeast between 5-10 mph.

Watch out for patchy dense fog early Thursday. Thursday is looking mostly dry with partly cloudy skies and highs staying warm in the mid 80s. Rain chances are expected to increase Friday as a front heads toward the region that will move through Saturday. Thunderstorm chances look low with this frontal passage, so we are expecting mainly showers. Isolated to scattered showers will remain possible again Saturday as the front gets closer. Highs Friday and Saturday are expected to be in the low 80s.

Sunday’s weather will be dependent on how far east the front moves through the region. If it stalls then rain will remain possible Sunday. If it moves far enough east then we should have nice conditions Sunday. We will continue to update throughout the week.

