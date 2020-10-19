Autopsy set today for driver found dead in Augusta backyard
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 4:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An autopsy is planned today after a body was found inside a car in Augusta over the weekend.
The Richmond County Coroner’s Office says the body of 34-year-old Latoya Jackson, of Evans, was found Saturday inside a car behind a house in the 3000 block of Skinner Mill Road.
She was pronounced dead at 8:23 a.m. Saturday.
Authorities say the car left the roadway and drove through a yard before stopping behind the home.
The autopsy will determine whether a medical issue caused Jackson to drive off the road.
Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.