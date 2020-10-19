Columbia County students go back to class full-time

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A round of Columbia County students is are returning to the classroom full-time today.

Thousands of middle schoolers will start traditional learning five days a week.

The Columbia County Board of Education unanimously approved the new phased plan last week,

So sixth-graders will be pouring back onto campus for their first some-what normal week of school in months.

High schoolers will be continuing their A/B schedule hybrid learning model with in-person learning twice a week, but students who have a C average or below in any class must attend Fridays, too.

For students with all A’s and B’s, in-person learning on Fridays is optional. Students who are interested in attending Fridays needs to let the district know by Wednesday.

Starting next week on Oct. 26, even more children will be heading back to class: All seventh-grade students return to five days a week.

And Nov. 2, the remainder of students are set to head back, as well.

There are about seven weeks of the semester left, and the district says if COVID-19 rates remain low under this revised schedule, they’ll be able to stay on track with their plan.

Officials added more than 40 new positives to their weekly report last week: 27 students and 18 staff members.

Currently across the district, 31 students and 18 employees have COVID-19.

