Advertisement

Officials: Carbon monoxide to blame after two killed in Augusta home care facility

(WABI)
By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After two people were killed and four others were hospitalized from a home care facility in Augusta, investigators now believe carbon monoxide was the cause.

Investigators were back at the First Love Personal Care Home on Wrightsboro Road on Monday morning to replicate usage of the air unit at the facility. Officials reportedly found “a lot” of carbon monoxide as a result. There were no carbon monoxide detectors in the facility.

Coroner Mark Bowen says 84-year-old Georgia Blount and 75-year-old Sylvia Reid were found in different areas of the facility on Sunday.

The coroner says he was called to the home at 9:08 a.m. Sunday and pronounced the victims dead at 9:45 a.m.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

These are the 9 people arrested when raids unfolded in Wilkes County

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Now we know who was arrested and what charges they face after authorities served 16 federal search warrants in Wilkes County in an ongoing investigation.

News

South Carolina authorities break up huge party amid pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities in South Carolina say they broke up a party where at least 2,000 people were gathered without taking precautions to prevent spreading the coronavirus.

News

Some states allow ballots if voters die before Election Day

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Ballots cast by people who vote early but die before Election Day are sometimes cited as proof of voter fraud, but in many states they’re perfectly legal.

News

Mortar round found just outside Gate 3 of Fort Gordon; bomb squad sent

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
City utility crews were digging a trench for a water line when they made an unexpected discovery.

Latest News

News

Loeffler, Collins, Warnock to meet in debate Monday afternoon

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Three of the well-known contenders for Georgia’s crowded jungle election for a U.S. Senate seat once held by Sen. Johnny Isakson will meet in a debate Monday.

News

Nine suspects arrested in Wilkes County raids

Updated: 2 hours ago
Here's a look at suspects arrested when authorities served federal search warrants in Wilkes County on Oct. 15, 2020.

News

GBI investigates after missing man’s body found in Hancock County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into the case of a missing man whose body was found last week near Hancock State Prison.

News

Myrtle Beach restaurant donates all of Sunday’s sales to fallen officer’s family

Updated: 4 hours ago
On a busy weekend lunch and dinner rush for one Myrtle Beach restaurant, every burger, sandwich and salad served a bigger purpose than just feeding customers.

News

SC woman charged after 5-year-old girl tests positive for heroin, police say

Updated: 4 hours ago
A woman has been charged after police said a child tested positive for heroin.

News

Have you seen this person wanted for questioning in aggravated assault?

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
Authorities want to know the whereabouts of a person sought in connection with an aggravated assault that occurred in the 2400 block of Lumpkin Road.