Officials: Carbon monoxide to blame after two killed in Augusta home care facility

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After two people were killed and four others were hospitalized from a home care facility in Augusta, investigators now believe carbon monoxide was the cause.

Investigators were back at the First Love Personal Care Home on Wrightsboro Road on Monday morning to replicate usage of the air unit at the facility. Officials reportedly found “a lot” of carbon monoxide as a result. There were no carbon monoxide detectors in the facility.

Coroner Mark Bowen says 84-year-old Georgia Blount and 75-year-old Sylvia Reid were found in different areas of the facility on Sunday.

The coroner says he was called to the home at 9:08 a.m. Sunday and pronounced the victims dead at 9:45 a.m.

