Candidate forun to be Tuesday in Columbia County

(WDTV)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 7:45 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Tuesday, News 12′s Richard Rogers is hosting a Columbia County candidate forum.

It’s an opportunity to learn about candidates in the upcoming Georgia Senate District 23 race, along with the Augusta Judicial Circuit district attorney race.

If you want to submit a question for the forum to ask the candidates, you can send one to info@columbiacountychamber.com.

It starts at 7 p.m. at the Columbia County Library, 7022 Evans Town Center Blvd.

