Advertisement

‘Bad blood' blamed in Evans Circle K shooting: What we know

By Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Columbia County teen and his girlfriend are both behind bars this morning after deputies say he shot another teen at a gas station this weekend.

Deputies say 19-year-old Julius Williams, of Grovetown, is charged with aggravated assault for shooting at another teen, 19-year-old Logan Etterle, of Appling.

Etterle is now in the hospital.

Williams' girlfriend, Jordan Stevens, 18, of ugusta, was arrested Sunday and is now also charged with aggravated assault.

The shooting happened Saturday at the Circle K at Washington Road and Riverwatch Parkway.

Julius Williams, 19, is charged with aggravated assault and possessing a firearm during a crime.
Julius Williams, 19, is charged with aggravated assault and possessing a firearm during a crime.(CCSO)

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Etterle and Williams got into an argument and shortly afterward, Williams pulled out a handgun, shooting Etterle in the arm and stomach.

Deputies say Williams then jumped into the passenger seat of his car firing more shots through the side window as his girlfriend, Jordan Stevens, drove them away.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office described the encounter this way:

Both Logan and Julius have had bad blood about Julius mistreating Jordan, who is Julius' girlfriend. Logan got out of the car and an argument ensued. Julius got out of the car with a semi auto pistol in his hand. Logan asked, “Oh are you going to shoot me now?” and Julius fired two shots at him, hitting him in the arm and abdomen. Logan then jumped back in the passenger seat of his car and Julius followed him and fired one more round at him through the side window. Julius then got back into his vehicle and fled the scene with Jordan driving. This was all confirmed by multiple witnesses on scene at the time of the shooting.

News 12 spoke to a friend of Etterle, who says he’s not typically someone who looks for a fight.

“It’s very characteristic of him to stick up for the people he loves, and the people he knows,” Payton Willis said.

“It was not very characteristic of him though to start any type of altercation, kind of instigate anything, or just be a confrontational person.”

Stevens was detained but was not originally considered a suspect. But now both she and Williams are in Columbia County jail and charged with aggravated assault.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

More than 1.4M Georgians have cast ballots as early voting resumes today

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Georgia continues to break records for early in-person voting, with more than 7,000 people voting early in person in Richmond County.

News

What do authorities think led to shooting at Circle K?

Updated: 32 minutes ago
Here's a look at what we know about a weekend shooting that injured a man at a Circle K in Evans.

Coronavirus

Columbia County students go back to class full-time

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Staff
A round of Columbia County students is are returning to the classroom full-time today.

News

Learn about latest Columbia County back-to-school wave

Updated: 41 minutes ago
A round of students return to the classroom full-time this week in Columbia County.

Latest News

News

Autopsy set today for driver found dead in Augusta backyard

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sydney Heiberger
An autopsy is planned today after a body was found inside a car in Augusta over the weekend.

Coronavirus

By the numbers: Latest stats on coronavirus in the CSRA

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
Get a look at continuously updated COVID-19 statistics of interest in the CSRA.

News

$35 million Columbia County Performing Arts Center a ‘game changer’

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Celeste Springer
The 85,000-square-foot, $35 million Performing Arts Center in Columbia County is set to be finished by early 2021, county officials say.

News

Girlfriend of 19-year-old shooting suspect arrested

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Sydney Heiberger
18-year-old Jordan Stevens was arrested Saturday night after a shooting involving her 19-year-old boyfriend and another teenager at an Evans gas station.

News

Two dead, four hospitalized from Augusta personal care home

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Sydney Heiberger
The Richmond County coroner is investigating after two care home residents were found dead and four more were taken to the hospital.

News

Deputies respond to Wheeless Road accident

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Sydney Heiberger
Richmond County dispatch confirms they are on the scene of an accident on Wheeless Road and Milledgeville Road.