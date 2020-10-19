‘Bad blood' blamed in Evans Circle K shooting: What we know

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Columbia County teen and his girlfriend are both behind bars this morning after deputies say he shot another teen at a gas station this weekend.

Deputies say 19-year-old Julius Williams, of Grovetown, is charged with aggravated assault for shooting at another teen, 19-year-old Logan Etterle, of Appling.

Etterle is now in the hospital.

Williams' girlfriend, Jordan Stevens, 18, of ugusta, was arrested Sunday and is now also charged with aggravated assault.

The shooting happened Saturday at the Circle K at Washington Road and Riverwatch Parkway.

Julius Williams, 19, is charged with aggravated assault and possessing a firearm during a crime. (CCSO)

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Etterle and Williams got into an argument and shortly afterward, Williams pulled out a handgun, shooting Etterle in the arm and stomach.

Deputies say Williams then jumped into the passenger seat of his car firing more shots through the side window as his girlfriend, Jordan Stevens, drove them away.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office described the encounter this way:

Both Logan and Julius have had bad blood about Julius mistreating Jordan, who is Julius' girlfriend. Logan got out of the car and an argument ensued. Julius got out of the car with a semi auto pistol in his hand. Logan asked, “Oh are you going to shoot me now?” and Julius fired two shots at him, hitting him in the arm and abdomen. Logan then jumped back in the passenger seat of his car and Julius followed him and fired one more round at him through the side window. Julius then got back into his vehicle and fled the scene with Jordan driving. This was all confirmed by multiple witnesses on scene at the time of the shooting.

News 12 spoke to a friend of Etterle, who says he’s not typically someone who looks for a fight.

“It’s very characteristic of him to stick up for the people he loves, and the people he knows,” Payton Willis said.

“It was not very characteristic of him though to start any type of altercation, kind of instigate anything, or just be a confrontational person.”

Stevens was detained but was not originally considered a suspect. But now both she and Williams are in Columbia County jail and charged with aggravated assault.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.