Augusta Tech will stream 2020 virtual commencement

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Due to ongoing concerns from the COVID-19 pandemic, Augusta Technical College will host a virtual graduation ceremony in lieu of the scheduled in-person commencement.

The virtual graduation ceremony will be streamed on October 20, 2020, at 6:00 p.m. You can view the commencement live on Facebook using the link below.

Welcome to the 2020 Virtual Commencement Ceremony for Augusta Technical College. Commencement is a hallmark achievement... Posted by Augusta Technical College on Monday, October 19, 2020

View the 2020 Commencement Information Brochure for more information about photos, diplomas, graduation items, and honor cords.

Additional information about the commencement ceremony can be found on the Augusta Technical College website.

Congrats to all 2020 graduates!

